4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $478,945

Construction has started and Similar to Photos, The ROSALYN features a 1st Floor Master Suite, Finished Bonus Room w/ Twin Window and 2nd Floor Loft. Upgrades include Hardi Plank Siding or Equivalent, Brick Foundation, 10'x16' Rear Deck, 2-Zone HVAC, 8" Stained Wooden Porch w/ Columns, Stain Grade Front Door, Wide Window Trim, Iron Rails on Porch, 9 Ft Ceilings, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on Entire First Floor, Except Master Suit that includes Paddle Fan, 5ft Ceramic Tile Shower w/ Wall Niche, Double Bowl Vanity, Quartz Kitchen Countertops w/ Granite Island, Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, 42" Wall Cabinets, Gas Fireplace in Great Room, Extra LED Lighting, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, and so much more! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms -accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details