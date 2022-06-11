4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $368,000

This 4 bed 3.5 bath, 2131 finished sq ft RIVANNA VILLAGE TOWNHOME, built in 2019 and IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED, features an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, finished basement with IN-LAW SUITE, and EAT-IN KITCHEN with gorgeous granite countertops, Maple cabinets, center island, and stainless steel appliances! Rest easy in the upstairs PRIMARY SUITE with TRAY CEILING, generously-sized WALK-IN CLOSET, and spa-like ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH featuring a soaker tub, glass shower, and two sinks! Enjoy the CONVENIENCE of having the laundry situated on the same level as the bedrooms! Grill out on the TREX BACK DECK or host friends in the open concept DINING ROOM! Located just 10 minutes from Pantops & 15 minutes from UVA, the hospital, and the Downtown Mall! Tenant-occupied until 07/31/22 for $2100/mo + utilities. Open House Sun 6/5 11AM-1PM.