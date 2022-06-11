This 4 bed 3.5 bath, 2131 finished sq ft RIVANNA VILLAGE TOWNHOME, built in 2019 and IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED, features an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, finished basement with IN-LAW SUITE, and EAT-IN KITCHEN with gorgeous granite countertops, Maple cabinets, center island, and stainless steel appliances! Rest easy in the upstairs PRIMARY SUITE with TRAY CEILING, generously-sized WALK-IN CLOSET, and spa-like ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH featuring a soaker tub, glass shower, and two sinks! Enjoy the CONVENIENCE of having the laundry situated on the same level as the bedrooms! Grill out on the TREX BACK DECK or host friends in the open concept DINING ROOM! Located just 10 minutes from Pantops & 15 minutes from UVA, the hospital, and the Downtown Mall! Tenant-occupied until 07/31/22 for $2100/mo + utilities. Open House Sun 6/5 11AM-1PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $368,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editor’s Note: Dr. William A. Petri, who has answered dozens of your COVID-19 questions this year, tested positive for the virus this week. We…
The 2022 major capital plan totals $2.8 billion and includes eight new projects — the largest of which is a $350 million Institute of Biotechnology.
"You all did a great job now two weeks ago planning a rally, which is an important part of how democracy works," Hudson told Buford students. "it's how you show your elected officials what you care about.”
The resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors cites library history as part of its justification for opposing a name change.
Three people were killed and one was critically injured after a shooting in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning, according to police.
Presidential home owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation welcomes back staff fired and suspended for whistle-blowing and engaging with the Madison plantation’s slave-decendants community.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Three people were found fatally shot behind a barricaded bedroom door at a Virginia apartment on Tuesday, police said.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
The order is in line with how the circuit judge said he would rule during an April hearing in the case.
What started as outdoor recreational getaways for three friends turned into a voyage of wonder — and plenty of wondering.