Beautiful home in a prestigious neighborhood minutes away from UVA and downtown. This home boasts granite countertops, an oversized owners suite wi/ private bath and WI closet. 2 car garage, porch and covered deck. Cul-de-sac. Trash pick up and HOA fees are included. Small pets considered. 1 year lease required. Showings begin on Monday April 16. Showings by appointment only with a 24 hour notice.