Beautiful home in a prestigious neighborhood minutes away from UVA and downtown. This home boasts granite countertops, an oversized owners suite wi/ private bath and WI closet. 2 car garage, porch and covered deck. Cul-de-sac. Trash pick up and HOA fees are included. Small pets considered. 1 year lease required. Showings begin on Monday April 16. Showings by appointment only with a 24 hour notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $3,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
The University of Virginia’s ambassadors, the contracted public safety team once limited to patrols on Grounds and the nearby Corner, have exp…
As enrollment begins to shrink, Virginia colleges are entering a new era that could cause some to close or cut jobs and programs.
A Charlottesville teenager was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting residents at the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancell…
In the Hawaiian language, the word “aloha” is more than just a greeting; it signifies shared love and fellowship. At the grand opening of Hawa…