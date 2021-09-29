Elevated above the cul-de-sec on Palmer Drive, this modern farmhouse design combines a traditional look and feel with a contemporary floorplan to create an impressive new home in Keswick Estate. The front and rear covered stone terraces provide a captivating exterior approach and connect at the breezeway between the house and garage. Inside, The extended entry hall and high ceilings run the length of the house and lead into a completely open kitchen/great room with an eye-catching 52 inch fireplace at one end and a secluded winter room on the other. Sizable master wing on the main level and 3 large guest bedroom upstairs with additional laundry room and landing. Unfinished Basement
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,850,000
