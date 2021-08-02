4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,675,000

Unmatched in its craftsmanship and architectural detailing, this stunning Country Retreat within the gates of Keswick Estate integrates Virginia country elegance with modern refinement. The main floor features lovely finishes and includes a great room with a large stone fireplace and open kitchen, butler’s pantry, mudroom, bathroom and a winter room. The main level living and gathering space extends outside under the Covered Brick Terrace and Screened Porch. Upstairs there are three spacious secondary bedrooms and bathrooms along with the additional laundry room. Privately sited on an elevated 4 acre lot sets the new standard for country living with this phenomenal property