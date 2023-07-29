Luxury and Privacy in Keswick Estate // Custom home (built in 2021) with high quality craftsmanship, one level living, and open concept is an absolute gem, offering the perfect balance of traditional architecture and modern conveniences. You'll immediately notice the 10' ceilings and oodles of natural light. The home is located on a level lot with mature trees (not visible from the road, yet next to the Keswick Trails!) and is a golf cart ride to golf, tennis, pool, Marigold restaurant and the amenities of Keswick Club. Covered front and rear porches add to the charm and livability, plus the lush lawn space is perfect for pets and play. Second floor offer a sitting area, 2nd laundry room, and 3 spacious bedrooms, all with en suite baths. Recent improvements include stunning light fixtures, custom paint and wallpaper, fenced backyard, and a snazzy beverage fridge with ice for mixing smoothies and cocktails. You'll appreciate the fine finish details, and delight in the hidden pantry, spacious closets, cozy vestibules, laundry on two floors, and expansive storage in the basement. First floor home office doubles as a Peloton room - you decide if it should become a formal dining space, or cozy lounge!