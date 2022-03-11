4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,250,000

Stanford Hall is a hidden gem. C. 1822 this eclectic country manor is sited in the middle of 155 acres (in 4 tax map parcels) with lovely views in all directions but most notably to the west and the SW Mountain range. There is a 12 acre "marsh" or pond on the property and several open fields for livestock or hay production. The land is also bordered by Mechunk Creek. The interior of the home has a grand scale with 10.5 ft ceiling hight and marble mantels with double hung windows letting in beautiful light in every room. There are many ways to enjoy this house and utilize the two car garage and 2-bedroom guest house. This is ideally located in the Keswick area of Albemarle County, only 20 minutes drive to Charlottesville.