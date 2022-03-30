 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,550,000

Beautiful hidden property within the scenic Keswick area. With nearly 34 acres, 2 ponds, a main house and a 2000 square foot cabin, the possibilities of this property are endless! Investment opportunities as an Airbnb or a wedding venue! Bring your ATV! This property is the outdoorsman's dream as it offers plenty of room for hunting and fishing! The main house is custom built with stone and brick exterior and holds a bit of history as the woodwork is from James Madison's Montpelier. You will find high craftsmanship detailed throughout, including a custom stone fireplace. The location of this exquisite property is ideal as it is only 2 minutes to I64 and less than 10 minutes to Charlottesville!

