Beautiful hidden property within the scenic Keswick area. With nearly 34 acres, 2 ponds, a main house and a 2000 square foot cabin, the possibilities of this property are endless! Investment opportunities as an Airbnb or a wedding venue! Bring your ATV! This property is the outdoorsman's dream as it offers plenty of room for hunting and fishing! The main house is custom built with stone and brick exterior and holds a bit of history as the woodwork is from James Madison's Montpelier. You will find high craftsmanship detailed throughout, including a custom stone fireplace. The location of this exquisite property is ideal as it is only 2 minutes to I64 and less than 10 minutes to Charlottesville!
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
Montpelier—President James Madison’s home in Orange County, Virginia—is embroiled in controversy over what authority it allows descendants of the enslaved people who built and powered his family’s plantation.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
10 a.m.: Firefighters from Albemarle County and the Virginia Department of Forestry have contained a 10-acre wildfire near the Ragged Mountai…
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre…
Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.
More than 69% of teachers and licensed staff have signed cards to form a union along with 70% of transportation staff and 80% of school nurses.
“We have to educate our physician colleagues and then our entire profession that they are going to have to think very differently about how to treat these patients."