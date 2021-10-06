Brook Hollow - Comfortable and manageable Keswick estate of 38 acres. (3) separate parcels. English cottage style main residence of (4) bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, with attached (2) car garage, home office, and separate guest cottage, (6)stall shed row barn and separate storage building. Spectacular setting, well back from the road, opposite Castle Hill and adjoining Keswick Vineyards. Historic, spring and pond. Glorious westward mountain views, gated entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense
Justin McKoy, Casey Morsell say they left the Virginia men's basketball program in search of more offense.
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR
"Charlottesville’s such a great place,” Reynolds said. “The fact that they've quietly removed statues when people came and loudly tried to say how great it was and then Charlottesville quietly took them down ... I think that's a town with a big heart.”
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Andres Borregales lined up for a 33-yard field goal to give Miami a win over Virginia.
Coaches often downplay the importance of one play in a football game, stressing that countless others affect the outcome. While that’s true, Miami kicker Andrew Borregales’ missed field goal felt monumental for both sides.