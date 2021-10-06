 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,495,000

Brook Hollow - Comfortable and manageable Keswick estate of 38 acres. (3) separate parcels. English cottage style main residence of (4) bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, with attached (2) car garage, home office, and separate guest cottage, (6)stall shed row barn and separate storage building. Spectacular setting, well back from the road, opposite Castle Hill and adjoining Keswick Vineyards. Historic, spring and pond. Glorious westward mountain views, gated entry.

