Perhaps the best homesite location at The Highlands where views and privacy such as these are extremely rare. Ideally situated at the end of Burleigh Court cul de sac, the sought after "Newport" floorplan by Craig builders will not disappoint. Making it even more luxurious is the 2' CENTER EXPANSION allowing for a larger office, family room, screened porch and walkout terrace level. Breakfast room was also extended by 2' . High caliber 2 X 6 construction, a custom made Mahogany front door and a lavish 14' kitchen island in the extraordinary dream kitchen. Top to bottom the upgrades and high end finishes are exquisite. Built in July 2021, the residence is nearly brand new. Finished walkout Terrace level features a 4th bed/ full bath, gym, wet bar, golf cart ramp and kitchen. Owners are members of Glenmore Country Club and can convey the 50% off initiation fee waiver. IDEAL Southern Exposure !!