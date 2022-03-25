 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,299,900

Rare opportunity to own a new home in an established section of Glenmore! Introducing the Newport on a stunning 1.7 acre wooded homesite with finished basement Rec Room, Bedroom and Full Bath Included. This striking home features local, natural stone and a custom mahogany entrance door. This 'Newport' plan offers an open floor plan with a stunning Great Room that boasts a cathedral ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. Quality built 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Trex Deck. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, gray, etc. shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built model home.

