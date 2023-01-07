4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,095,000

Better than new in Glenmore! Sought after privacy on half an acre with seasonal panoramic mountain views. Built in 2019 and loaded with upgrades, this beautifully appointed, open floor plan features one level living at its best. The new owners will enjoy a spacious main level owner’s suite with a large spa-like bathroom. All closets have been upgraded with custom closet systems by California Closets. Windows feature plantation shutters or soft shades. The basement features spacious living area with a bedroom and bathroom perfect for a private guest space. Enjoy outdoor living at its finest on the screened porch, open air deck or the picturesque fenced in backyard. The ever-changing landscape thoughtfully planted with native plants is ready to dazzle each new season. With approximately $100,000 invested into upgrades to landscape and hardscape, this makes for an ideal setting to enjoy the outdoors. Home comes turnkey with washer/dryer, wine refrigerator, wall racks and cabinets in garage, shelving units and refrigerator/freezer in basement. Conveniently located on a quiet street connecting with access points of sidewalks and trails ideal for walking the picturesque streets of Glenmore.