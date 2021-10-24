4 Bedroom Home in Greenwood - $875,000

This home has been lovingly renovated and restored from top to bottom. Current owners have replaced all bathrooms and kitchen with modern fixtures, refinished all heart of pine floors throughout the home, painted all rooms and ceilings (multiple times!) updated electrical and plumbing, and added A/C. So much character with modern upgrades at Fairview in western Albemarle! Mountain Views from every corner of this home. You will love this charming Farmhouse on over 2 acres surrounded by 80 acres of land in a conservation easement.Entertainers will love the spacious dining room and family/living spaces that can be separated or combined with beautiful pocket doors. The updated kitchen features beautiful details, stainless appliances, and was featured in 2013 Family Circle Magazine. Upstairs, the owners suite features a custom private bathroom with glass enclosed shower. Two additional large bedrooms and a converted enclosed sleeping porch with new baseboard heating share a full bathroom. Outdoors, enjoy the views from all sides, and roast marshmallows at the fire pit! Walk to all the best features of Western Albemarle including Chiles Peach Orchard, Pro Re Nata Brewery and Septenary Winery!