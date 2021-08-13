4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $960,000

Looking For that Unicorn of a Home? Is your home producing income for you? This Beautiful, Modern Colonial home with established Income producing properties - Includes 2 AirBNB cottages (Shade Tree Cottage & The Little House at Shade Tree Cottage). Main House has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, screened porch w/ tile floor & Swing, open kitchen w/cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, Sun area w/ bow windows, open to family room w/ gas fireplace, wood floors thru-out 1st floor, formal dining, living room w/ electric fireplace, office room, Rec room or full In-Law suite w/kitchen, full bath & separate entrance, full unfinished basement w/ 1-car garage. Land consists of 21 Acres (2 parcels 16.80 acres w/ House, 5 acres w/cottages) of paradise w/many flowers, redbuds, flowering bushes, gardens, pathways, Chicken House, riding ring, pastures, woods and stream. Buyer can also purchase home on 16.825 Acres without cottages and 5 acres for $675,000. This is a must see for the smart buyer who wants country living with income.