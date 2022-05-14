Stunning, custom built farmhouse on 7.9 acres in Albemarle County, just 3 miles to the quaint town of Gordonsville. Amenities of this amazing home include arched openings, random width white oak flooring from an Amish mill in PA, floor to ceiling brick wall that boasts a see-through fireplace with 1800s mantel & arched openings to the gourmet kitchen. Living room features 2-story ceilings that opens to the rear covered patio. A dream kitchen features white cabinets with warm wood counters, stainless appliances including a commercial grade refrigerator, large island, exposed beams that sprawl into the dining room. 4 bedrooms, all w/connecting baths, home office, heated garage features a 2nd kitchen, finished room over the garage is great as a play or family rm., walk-up attic can be finished for additional living space, 3 fenced acres, large outbuilding w/electric, pole barn, stream on property. Firefly fiber internet. Additional Features Sheet in MLS documents as there are so many features!
4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $875,000
The judgment found that the Dewberry Group — owner of the unfinished tower — intentionally ignored numerous red flags alerting it to the illegality of its copyright infringement.
State code requires that middle school teachers have no more than 150 students or 25 class periods per week, but many teachers have been teaching more than that.
Bodo's employees are joining the recent wave of unionization campaigns among retail workers.
Mary Ann Hardie will serve in the position starting May 16.
The Board of Supervisors has decided to not appoint people to fill the committee vacancies at and the committee will be disbanded for the time being.
It is time for warring parties at Montpelier to bury the hatchet. But not in each other.
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Julie Montross succeeds Chris Eure, who held the position for 10 years.
“Rather than focusing on our students, which is my highest priority at this time, I fear a significant amount of time and resources would be devoted to developing the collective bargaining infrastructure that the General Assembly failed to do."