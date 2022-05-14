4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $875,000

Stunning, custom built farmhouse on 7.9 acres in Albemarle County, just 3 miles to the quaint town of Gordonsville. Amenities of this amazing home include arched openings, random width white oak flooring from an Amish mill in PA, floor to ceiling brick wall that boasts a see-through fireplace with 1800s mantel & arched openings to the gourmet kitchen. Living room features 2-story ceilings that opens to the rear covered patio. A dream kitchen features white cabinets with warm wood counters, stainless appliances including a commercial grade refrigerator, large island, exposed beams that sprawl into the dining room. 4 bedrooms, all w/connecting baths, home office, heated garage features a 2nd kitchen, finished room over the garage is great as a play or family rm., walk-up attic can be finished for additional living space, 3 fenced acres, large outbuilding w/electric, pole barn, stream on property. Firefly fiber internet. Additional Features Sheet in MLS documents as there are so many features!