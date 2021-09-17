4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $685,000

A well maintained home on 5.62 acre with private pond access. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home was custom built by Dick Herring in 2002. This is not a spec house! Large living room with gas fireplace is very inviting. Beautiful Hardwood floors. The kitchen and dinning room has access to a large back deck that is perfect for entertaining friends or the kids. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen. Large downstairs bedroom has a full bath with jacuzzi tub perfect for one level living or separate space for guests. There is an enclosed breeze way/mudroom from the garage to the kitchen. Huge master bedroom has three closets and a perfect office or nursery nook. Abundant closets and storage space throughout the home. 40x50 garage/shop behind the house is set up with 100 amp service. 12x24 shed for lawn equipment. Trails to the pond are cleared and ready. Property is in a private location at the end of a cul-de-sac. Perfect for families!