4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $569,000

Tranquility in amenity-rich Spring Creek! Better-than-new home with private, fully fenced backyard overlooking the heavily wooded land beyond for a picturesque setting. This four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home is great for one level living or entertaining company in the finished basement- complete with large living space, bedroom and full bathroom with heated floors. Never worry about losing power, there is a whole home generator; or worry about running out of hot water, there is a tankless water heater. This home has UV film on the windows throughout, a whole home water filtration system, a cedar closet, and a gas fireplace with fan. The "Farmville" plan offers a main level master suite with large bathroom and oversized closet that connects directly to the laundry room. Come enjoy all that Spring Creek has to offer- pool, fitness center, playground, meeting space, ample walking paths and more.

