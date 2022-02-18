4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $569,000

An outstanding farmhouse surrounded by farms and mountain views in every direction! Features incl' 2 kitchens, living room, family room, dining room with fireplace, 3 main level bedrooms. Private master bedroom suite with a walking closet and a huge loft/office/library. Wine cellar, front porch with mountain views, and screened porch with open deck and patio area. Fenced back yard with shed. Just outside of Gordonsville and within 30 min to Charlottesville!