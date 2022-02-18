 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $569,000

4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $569,000

An outstanding farmhouse surrounded by farms and mountain views in every direction! Features incl' 2 kitchens, living room, family room, dining room with fireplace, 3 main level bedrooms. Private master bedroom suite with a walking closet and a huge loft/office/library. Wine cellar, front porch with mountain views, and screened porch with open deck and patio area. Fenced back yard with shed. Just outside of Gordonsville and within 30 min to Charlottesville!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert