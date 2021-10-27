Grand 2 story entry foyer, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, family room w/ gas fireplace, wood floors, open to Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, Cherry Cabinets, Breakfast area w/ large round-top window & glass door to deck, Formal DR & Living room & large Butler's Pantry. Spacious floor plan with many upgrades including library/study, high ceilings, fireplace, large rooms & closets. This home is an entertainer's dream w/ a finished terrace level that includes bar, game room, home theater, weight room, & huge storage room. Nice private backyard and deck with a pretty mature wooded view. Spring Creek is a gated community with a nationally recognized golf course minutes from Charlottesville and a short drive from Richmond. Just minutes from I-64. Plus all the amenities of Spring Creek Golf Community! This is a wonderful home, sure to impress!
4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $539,900
