4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $529,000

Beautifully maintained home w/many upgrades offers elegance, design & high standard of craftmanship. Fiberoptic & Xfinity avail. Relax & entertain in light filled open living with 4 bed/2.5 baths, gorgeous hardwoods, 9' ceilings w/ vaulted breakfast nook & tray ceiling in dining room. Built-in surround sound in living rm, dining & deck. Large kitchen has granite countertops, blown glass lighting, wall oven, cherry cabinets & new backsplash. Owners completely remodeled master bathroom w/ Italian porcelain tile floor, glass shower, soaking tub, custom shelving, modern vanity & toilet. Solid wood cabinets in walk-in MB closet. New gas furnace 2021, new dual-zone heat pumps 2021 w/Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal & new decking on back. Fantastic space & possible 5th bedroom/office in partially finished, conditioned 521 sq ft walk-up attic. Terrace level unfinished but conditioned, 1200 sq ft, roughed-in 3rd bath w/installed shower/tub & everything needed to finish bathroom. Professionally installed underground drainage system around entire home, upgraded built in sprinkler system & beautifully landscaped, aggregate drive. Check out the rock climbing wall in walk-up attic & Spring Creek community!!