4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $525,000

Resort living at its best! This modern 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is situated on 3 combined lots to provide 1.5 acres of seclusion. With all that Shenandoah Crossing has to offer including pools, lake, walking trails, tennis courts and much more awaits your family all year. Tucked back off the busy road on a hill surrounded by woods and open fields. This home offers a paved driveway, 2 sheds for storage. the open floorplan has the eat in kitchen open to the large family room with fireplace. Formal dining room completes the first floor. Second floor boast a large master suite with attached bath and walk in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are good size rooms all with ceiling fans. But don't miss the large bonus room over the garage with lots of light and space for your imagination. This clean well-maintained home is ready for your family adventures into resort living.