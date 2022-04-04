 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $475,000

Welcome to Spotswood Glade, this stunning Cape Cod comes with a main floor master, open family kitchen area, formal dining and most of all SOLAR. Large open yard for all your outside activities, paved driveway and 2 car garage. Inside features include fireplace in family room with hardwood floors, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Main floor master includes walk in closets and whirlpool tub. Large laundry room off garage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, bath and bonus room. Low-cost electric bills and many extras make this a perfect home for your family.

