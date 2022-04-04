Welcome to Spotswood Glade, this stunning Cape Cod comes with a main floor master, open family kitchen area, formal dining and most of all SOLAR. Large open yard for all your outside activities, paved driveway and 2 car garage. Inside features include fireplace in family room with hardwood floors, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Main floor master includes walk in closets and whirlpool tub. Large laundry room off garage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, bath and bonus room. Low-cost electric bills and many extras make this a perfect home for your family.
4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $475,000
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines.
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…
Schools in the Charlottesville area are sending students home early Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area that could bring se…