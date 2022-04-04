4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $475,000

Stunning home on the cul-de-sac with water & golf course views. Located in the desirable gated community of spring creek, includes pool, fitness room, sports center and tennis courts. Home has spacious primary bedroom with an updated walk-in close, upgraded kitchen & bathrooms, cozy living room w/gas fireplace, finished basement, 2 car garage and much more. First floor has been freshly painted & exterior has been power washed. Carpets have been professionally washed. Shutters were updated in 2021. Home also includes whole house water filtration system & new 75gal water heater.