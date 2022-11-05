4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $399,900

Currently under construction, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 2 car garage sits on the western side of Shenandoah Crossings Country Club in Louisa County, just outside of Gordonsville. The home will feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fully tiled shower with a seat and two sinks in the master bathroom. The crawl space is conditioned for your comfort, the back deck is 16 x 12, cover front porch, and almost 2300 sqft of living space. The country club is separated from the resort side of the community by Lake Izac, for privacy. HOA includes: Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Club House, Common Grounds, Convenience Store, Exercise Room, Gated Community, Horse Trails, Hot tub, Lake, Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Indoor and outdoor Pools, Recreational Center, Riding/Stables, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground, Water/Lake Privileges, I could keep going, this place is FUN! NOTE: Pictures showing the finished home are examples from a similar model completed earlier this year in the same subdivision and represent the quality, but not the exact finish, of the home in this advertisement. The only significant difference is the garage, which will be facing to the side, rather than front.