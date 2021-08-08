4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $352,000

Come see this beautifully, renovated home in a great neighborhood in Gordonsville with the park and swimming pool directly across the street. This charming 1924 home is ready for your family! With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open kitchen and great room - it is perfect for entertaining. The finishes are so in keeping with the style of the home and offer a comfortable but upgraded atmosphere. With Granite Counters and huge island, the Kitchen/Great room are perfect for entertaining! The Master bathroom is stunning with its free standing tub, tiled shower and double vanities. The front porch is ready for your rockers and the double level back porch offer privacy while enjoying the lovely back yard and watching the trains go by. Come to the Fried Chicken Capital - Gordonsville and enjoy the best location with walking distance to Park and Community Pool, Main street shops, BBQ , bakery and brewery!