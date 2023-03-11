Rare opportunity on a private, wooded homesite in Free Union! This 'Newport' plan offers a walk out basement, open floor plan with three main level bedrooms, including spacious owner's suite, dedicated study, a stunning Great Room that boasts a cathedral ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. On the second floor is a finished, spacious bonus room and full bath. Quality built 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Trex Deck. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, gray, etc. shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built model home. Also available on walkout basement foundation.
4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $974,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville planning commissioner’s tweets targeting a local business owner have prompted an apology from the planning commission’s head…
Brasserie Saison, a Franco-Belgian restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, has been temporarily closed amid claims that employees have …
The owner of Brasserie Saison is denying employee claims that staff at the Franco-Belgian restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall have g…
The Tuesday morning trial of 71-year-old Ann Moore Milnor revealed a deeper tragedy than the crime for which she was charged.
The University of Virginia has announced plans to demolish two unused structures: one on Grounds and another at the College at Wise.