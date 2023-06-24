NEW CONSTRUCTION in Western Albemarle on desirable Wesley Chapel Road. Rare opportunity on a private, wooded homesite in Free Union within the Ivy Elementary, Henley Middle and Western Albemarle school district! This 'Newport' plan offers a walk out basement, open floor plan with three main level bedrooms, including spacious owner's suite, dedicated study, a stunning Great Room that boasts a cathedral ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. On the second floor is a finished, spacious bonus room and full bath. Quality built 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Trex Deck. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, gray, etc. shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built model home. Also available on walkout basement foundation. New Construction with no construction loan needed-- with deposit Builder will fund the build so that purchaser may obtain the same type of loan as if they bought a resale. Builder also offers a streamlined process to make planning your move easy with a known move in date upfront.