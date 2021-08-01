 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $898,000

4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $898,000

4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $898,000

Gorgeous vistas surround this original Farmhouse (built in 1878), now FULLY REMODELED in Western Albemarle county on 35 spectacularly scenic acres. The farmhouse, framed by mature hardwoods and perched to maximize strong Blue Ridge Mountain views, has been restored to embellish its original charm with exposed beams and original heart pine floors. Kitchen and baths have been updated and a separate apartment added to be used for guests, in-law potential, or AirBnB use. This special property offers endless possibilities with multiple home sites, barn, silo, mature hardwoods and rolling pastureland. Just 3 miles from downtown Free Union. Division Rights included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics
UVa

UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert