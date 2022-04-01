4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $849,000

Gorgeous vistas surround this original Farmhouse (built in 1878), now FULLY REMODELED in Western Albemarle county on 35 spectacularly scenic acres. The farmhouse, framed by mature hardwoods and perched to maximize strong Blue Ridge Mountain views, has been restored to embellish its original charm with exposed beams and refinished original heart pine floors. Kitchen and baths have been updated and an apartment added to be used for guests, in-law potential, or AirBnB use. This special property offers endless possibilities with multiple home sites, barn, silo, mature hardwoods and rolling pastureland. Just a few miles from downtown Free Union. 2 Division Rights included. FIBER INTERNET to be installed Spring 2022.