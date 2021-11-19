Retreat Style Living on 11 Acres at Flattop Mountain. Live Year Round or Short Term Rental Income Potential. High Speed Century Link Internet, On demand Water Heater, Trane HVAC, Spring Fed Well & House wired for Generator. Home features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths & wrap around decking. Custom built with Bamboo & Yellow Pine Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Main Level Master Suite with Deck access, walk in closet & custom tiled bathroom with ornate detail & walk in Shower. Mountain Drive fine with Prius or Mini-Van... roads are maintained year round. Mid-Summer Views from Culpepper to Nelson with Fireworks seen as far as Kings Dominion! HOA includes road maintenance & Solar Heated Pool. Only 6 miles to Blue Ridge School, 7 Miles to Maybelle's Market & 6 Miles to Dogwood Park.
4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $700,000
