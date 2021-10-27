 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $3,950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $3,950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $3,950,000

Boxwood Farm - Beautiful country, equestrian estate with 40 pristine acres and spectacular mountain views on Wesley Chapel in Free Union. Located 20 minutes from Charlottesville, this farm possesses everything a horse lover could want... state of the art 5-stall 2,688 sq ft horse barn with heated wash stall, tack room, feed room, hay storage, outdoor wash area, outdoor riding arena, and barn apartment. Barn apartment is fully stocked with full bath, living area, and kitchen. Property also possesses a large equipment building with more than enough space to keep all farming equipment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder
News

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder

After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert