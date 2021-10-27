Boxwood Farm - Beautiful country, equestrian estate with 40 pristine acres and spectacular mountain views on Wesley Chapel in Free Union. Located 20 minutes from Charlottesville, this farm possesses everything a horse lover could want... state of the art 5-stall 2,688 sq ft horse barn with heated wash stall, tack room, feed room, hay storage, outdoor wash area, outdoor riding arena, and barn apartment. Barn apartment is fully stocked with full bath, living area, and kitchen. Property also possesses a large equipment building with more than enough space to keep all farming equipment.
4 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $3,950,000
