"The mountains are calling and I must go...Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees." -John Muir- Once in a lifetime opportunity to own this pristine & wild property. An artist-designed & built dream home is ready to finish to your specs, on a 114 acre private mountaintop estate in Free Union. Homesite planned in harmony with the land to maximize light in the winter, while the elegant modern roofline blocks the sun in the summer. Leaves fall in autumn to reveal 270 degree views from Monticello to Shenandoah Natl Park. The air is different up here, 10+ degrees cooler in the summer, warmed by thermal breezes off the south face in the winter. Surrounded by hardwood forest that hasn't been logged in a century, miles of trails and natural splendor, wildlife, natural springs, & pond. Work & permits done: mile long driveway, well & septic, concrete walls & elevated slab w/radiant floor heating, 6" exterior walls, pro landscaping. Open plan w/36x40' great room w/fireplace, soaring ceilings & endless windows, 1st floor primary suite. Basement: 10' ceilings, wood stove, beds/bath. Live the authentic green dream with efficient passive solar design, off-grid ready w/propane systems and gravity fed cistern. Pure Magic!