4 Bedroom Home in Fork Union - $389,900

Similar to Photos - The BROOKWOOD is under construction now, and features Front Load Garage, Upgraded Siding Accents, Upgraded Interior Doors 10x16 Rear Deck, Upgraded Craftsman Style Front Door, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on 1st Floor, Except GR, Craftsman Rail Package w/ Oak Stairs, Kitchen includes 36" Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Pantry Cabinet, Granite Counter-tops, Island, Dining Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bath w/ Garden Tub, Double Bowl Vanity, Pull Down Attic Stairs, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms –accommodates 6 person occupancy.