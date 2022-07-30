 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fork Union - $348,850

Looking for More Land? Construction is underway. Photos are Similar to the planned home. The MONTEGO is situated on 6.4 Acres and features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Front Porch, Upgraded Siding Accents, First Floor Vaulted Master Suite, Great Room, 36" Kitchen Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Breakfast Nook, Island, Stainless Steel Smooth-top Appliances, 10x12 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6-person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

