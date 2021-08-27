Custom built home designed with state of the art energy saving and efficient systems situated on 3+ rolling open & wooded acres located 15 minutes to Wegmans/5th St. Station and 10 min. to Dr. Ho's & wineries. Geothermal heating-cooling, radiant floor, passive solar, six inch walls with blown in cellulose all make this home inexpensive to keep comfortable in the winter and summer months. This home features the use of non-toxic materials as well as locally made kitchen cabinets. Great attention to detail including copper roofing, hardwood decks and a hexagonal main great room that encompasses the kitchen, living and dining room with 14 foot vaulted ceiling and operable skylights. The terrace level is walkout and very light & bright. This is a wonderful home with a 1st floor master filled with natural light and perfect for entertaining. A private, county setting yet close to all things Charlottesville has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Esmont - $549,900
