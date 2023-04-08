Location location location! your next home awaits you, a short 5 mile drive to the Shops at Stonefield, 9 miles to the Downtown Mall, UVA and Barracks Road Shopping center. This home is an entertainers delight, complete with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level with 9FT ceilings, a 36 in dual fuel range, dual zone, dual fuel HVAC, tankless HW heater, wrap around porch, large deck with screened in porch, a basement made for entertaining to include a large walkout patio with fire pit and hot tub ready! The detached garage is fully insulated and finished to include mini split HVAC. The apartment/efficiency above is also finished with mini spit HVAC, deck and fire pit area. Come view this home today and make it yours!