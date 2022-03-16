4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $925,000

Stately, gorgeous traditional brick home in desirable, amenity-rich Walnut Hills with incredible proximity to airport and Charlottesville. This home is walking distance to the pool/clubhouse and tennis court. You'll love entertaining as you welcome guests into your home featuring a double-sided fireplace, sunken family room with lovely stone surround and a convenient butler's pantry with an additional oven. Beautiful, natural, reclaimed wood floors grace much of the first level. The walk-in pantry is a dream with abundant storage/shelving and natural light. Lovely cherry cabinetry throughout the large kitchen and brand new double-wall ovens. The first floor primary bedroom featuring a fireplace, huge walk-in closet and double-vanity bath. Upstairs you'll find 3 generously-sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and office/study area. The lower level is truly special with a sound-proof, cherry-paneled 11 seat home theater accompanied by a billiards area, full wet bar and additional family room space all graced with Italian ceramic tile. A workout studio and full tiled bath finish out the lower level. Meander out onto the expansive stone patio and enjoy the privacy of the backyard with several gardening spots and bordered by woods.