A one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a solidly built, modern contemporary home on a very private lot with unparalled views of the Rivanna Reservoir (600 feet) and Blue Ridge Mountains. Set on a knoll rising above the reservoir, this 4,200+ square foot home offers panoramic water and mountain views yet it is only ten minutes from UVA and the Barracks Road shopping center as well as easy to the Charlottesville airport. The home is constructed of concrete and steel and offers first floor and a terrace level master suites, an open and inviting floor plan with tons of natural light as well as access to the wonderful outside deck and patio areas. Surrounded by trees, you are completely away from the busy world around you and yet so close to everything that makes Central Virginia so desirable. Recent improvements include: all windows and doors in the back of the home, new deck and railings, new bamboo flooring on the first floor and luxury grade vinyl in the terrace level.
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $879,000
