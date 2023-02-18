Move in ready! Exceptional new construction beautifully set on 4 peaceful acres in Earlysville by a local award-winning builder. You will be able to notice the difference in the quality and details of this home that stands out from exterior to interior finishes. Just 5-min to the airport this 2-story 2,383 sqft Modern Farmhouse features a lovely gas fireplace, open airy spaces, 4 bedrooms, 1 Home office, 2.5 baths, a walk-in pantry, and a vaulted primary bedroom w/ a large walk-in closet. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is fully equipped w/a a gas cooktop, farm sink & wall oven. Beautiful white oak floors, quartz and marble countertops, fabulous trim details including wainscoting and shiplap, with timeless tile throughout. High-speed internet and no HOA make this a serene location with endless possibilities.