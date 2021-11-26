Gorgeous Cape Cod style home in sought-after Loftlands Glen, with SUNRISES & SUNSETS. Beautifully flat, PRIVATE CORNER LOT backs to wooded area. Entrance through FULL COVERED FRONT PORCH into a stunning, open two-story foyer. The foyer opens to a dining room and also to a LIVING ROOM YOU WILL ACTUALLY WANT TO USE, beautiful light and custom built-ins... it's an incredibly inviting space. The EAT-IN KITCHEN IS LARGE and accommodating to extra cooks, walk out to the enclosed SCREENED PORCH, and then wander onto the POOL decking and enjoy the privacy afforded by THREE ACRES. A warm, inviting FAMILY ROOM OPENS FROM KITCHEN, and it walks out onto the screened porch as well. The kitchen also leads to the formal dining room by way of an ELEGANT BUTLERS PANTRY. There is a HOME OFFICE (also with door to the deck!), and then the MAIN LEVEL OWNER BEDROOM AND BATH... wonderfully spacious, as are all 3 BEDROOMS ON 2nd LEVEL. There's a whole other world to enjoy on the BASEMENT/TERRACE LEVEL, which walks out on the side with its own entrance. The OVERSIZED GARAGE is attached, accessed from mudroom/laundry area. There is also a WONDERFUL WORKSHOP, with tons of overhead storage. (Don't miss the FLOOR PLAN and 3D VIRTUAL TOUR).
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $835,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has filed a federal lawsuit against City Council as well as Mayor Nikuyah Walker, counci…
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
The jury was deadlocked on two federal conspiracy charges, indicating that a second trial may be on the horizon.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 58-40 win over Providence.
The county has tested its redesign plans at Center I, and officials said that the last several years show the model could work.
Thanksgiving 2021 will be far different from Thanksgiving 2020, in large part due to development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Dr. Petri answers your questions.
The clock is ticking on the demand that former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has made to the city for $3 million after she filed a discriminat…
Western Albemarle student-athletes Catherine Domecq, Will Donovan and Lucas Farmer sign their National Letters of Intent to play college sports.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 65-55 win over Georgia in the Legends Classic.
A regional drug task force arrested a local man Wednesday on charges of possessing narcotics after a search warrant of an Albemarle County res…