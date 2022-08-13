Fantastic opportunity. ONE LEVEL HOME 4 bedroom home with walk out terrace level. Superior construction built in 2017. Open Floor Plan features Great Room with gas fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors and access to an expansive deck. Funtional kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters and large walk in pantry. Breakfast room and formal dining room add to the function of the home. Spacious Master suite w/2 walk in closets. Master bath has double sinks, soaking tub and separate tile shower. 4th bedroom with attached full bath can be used any number of ways. Full unfinished basement is heated and cooled with 9ft ceilings. Exterior is Brick and Maintenance Free Crane Board insulted siding. Large fenced in area on the 2 acre lot. Country living just minutes from everything!
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As people were charged with crimes, Kaplan, who has been called a "modern-day legal giant," waited for someone in authority to take action against the organizers of Unite the Right and the torch march. It didn’t happen.
As the fifth anniversary of the torch march, rioting and violence approached, we talked and reflected on how we wanted to mark this event. We decided we wanted to generate thoughtful discussions, too.
Affordable housing has become a key hot topic in the city budget.
Rashaad Pitt will be the new principal of Charlottesville High School, Charlottesville City Schools announced Monday.
Virginia receiver Billy Kemp IV is readying himself for an altered role in his fifth and final go-around with the Hoos.
He was sent to the UVa Emergency Room on Aug. 7.
UVa has since worked to create a safer and more inclusive future with all of its students and faculty in mind.
Are the department's excuses merely a cop-out?
Anne Heche remains in critical condition, fashion designer Issey Miyake dies, and more trending news
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress. Get that and more trending news here.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.