 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $699,000

Fantastic opportunity. ONE LEVEL HOME 4 bedroom home with walk out terrace level. Superior construction built in 2017. Open Floor Plan features Great Room with gas fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors and access to an expansive deck. Funtional kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters and large walk in pantry. Breakfast room and formal dining room add to the function of the home. Spacious Master suite w/2 walk in closets. Master bath has double sinks, soaking tub and separate tile shower. 4th bedroom with attached full bath can be used any number of ways. Full unfinished basement is heated and cooled with 9ft ceilings. Exterior is Brick and Maintenance Free Crane Board insulted siding. Large fenced in area on the 2 acre lot. Country living just minutes from everything!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit hopes to bring accountability and deterrence

Suit hopes to bring accountability and deterrence

As people were charged with crimes, Kaplan, who has been called a "modern-day legal giant," waited for someone in authority to take action against the organizers of Unite the Right and the torch march. It didn’t happen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert