 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $669,000

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $669,000

Set in an idyllic country setting on 3.5 acres, this custom 2-story home oozes with rustic charm, smart home features, and its own unique story. The property line is the old wagon trail from the original Michie Tavern which was located just behind this property and the home itself offers glimpses of Monticello. Loaded with quality & charm throughout, you’ll notice shiplap accents, locally crafted cherry cabinetry, 3 ½" wide HW flooring, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, and distressed pantry doors that are over 150 years old! Energy efficient from top to bottom with upgraded foam insulation, Anderson windows, insulated garage doors, dual service electrical panel pre-wired for generator, and dual heat pumps. Tons of space at over 2500 finished square feet offering a 1st floor master bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms with 2 full baths, as well as 1000 unfinished square feet on the 2nd floor to build out however you wish – a 2nd master, recreation room, teen suite, you name it! The basement level offers even more space to be finished to your liking with rough-in plumbing. High speed internet! With a short drive to UVA, Hollymead, & Stonefield Shopping Centers you get to enjoy the country life while being close to amenities.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

A Madison County woman will spend 12 years in prison for perpetrating robust publishing and real estate fraud schemes in which she stole more than $1.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert