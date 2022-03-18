4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $669,000

Set in an idyllic country setting on 3.5 acres, this custom 2-story home oozes with rustic charm, smart home features, and its own unique story. The property line is the old wagon trail from the original Michie Tavern which was located just behind this property and the home itself offers glimpses of Monticello. Loaded with quality & charm throughout, you’ll notice shiplap accents, locally crafted cherry cabinetry, 3 ½" wide HW flooring, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, and distressed pantry doors that are over 150 years old! Energy efficient from top to bottom with upgraded foam insulation, Anderson windows, insulated garage doors, dual service electrical panel pre-wired for generator, and dual heat pumps. Tons of space at over 2500 finished square feet offering a 1st floor master bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms with 2 full baths, as well as 1000 unfinished square feet on the 2nd floor to build out however you wish – a 2nd master, recreation room, teen suite, you name it! The basement level offers even more space to be finished to your liking with rough-in plumbing. High speed internet! With a short drive to UVA, Hollymead, & Stonefield Shopping Centers you get to enjoy the country life while being close to amenities.