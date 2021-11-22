Perched atop a hill on a private wooded 5+ acre lot in Earlysville awaits your new home! Located less than 10 minutes from CHO and Hollymead Town Center, come sit at the large outdoor firepit, visit the creek, or spend a little time on the screened in porch and listen to some music on your indoor/outdoor sound system. Inside, this home has been updated top to bottom. Features include hardwood floors throughout, pottery barn light fixtures, barn doors, wifi controlled lighting, 2 new HVAC units, & solid core doors to name a few. The updated eat-in kitchen boasts custom cabinetry including pull out shelving and all new stainless steel appliances including convection oven. The living room has an awesome reading/napping nook with a custom made queen sized futon and storage underneath. Upstairs, the owners suite is privately situated on one side of the home and away from the others. Need additional spill out space? The mostly finished basement has workout/rec room space and another bedroom/office option for family or guests. You will love this home!!
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters.
A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are …
As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r…
Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for…
Champion Brewery and Reason Beer will merge into one company.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 67-47 loss to Houston.
Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.
A regional drug task force arrested a local man Wednesday on charges of possessing narcotics after a search warrant of an Albemarle County res…
- Updated
The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente
- Updated
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but spiraled into mediocrity.