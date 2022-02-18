Perched atop a hill on a private wooded 5+ acre lot in Earlysville awaits your new home! Located less than 10 minutes from CHO and Hollymead Town Center, come sit at the large outdoor firepit, visit the creek, or spend a little time on the screened in porch and listen to some music on your indoor/outdoor sound system. Inside, this home has been updated top to bottom. Features include hardwood floors throughout, pottery barn light fixtures, barn doors, wifi controlled lighting, 2 new HVAC units, & solid core doors to name a few. The updated eat-in kitchen boasts custom cabinetry including pull out shelving and all new stainless steel appliances including convection oven. The living room has an awesome reading/napping nook with a custom made queen sized futon and storage underneath. Upstairs, the owners suite is privately situated on one side of the home and away from the others. Need additional spill out space? The mostly finished basement has workout/rec room space and another bedroom/office option for family or guests. You will love this home!!
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $599,000
