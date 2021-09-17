 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $575,000

Beautiful spacious brick contemporary. One level living home, move in condition. Living room features vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace with french doors to expansive brick terrace. Kitchen offers breakfast room, granite counters plus brand new LG stainless steel appliances. Generous vaulted primary suite with french doors to the brick terrace. Primary bath boasts walk in tile shower and plumbed area for free standing soaking tub. Hardwood floors, freshly painted inside and out, freshly sealed circular driveway. Comcast high speed internet, whole house generator, sealed crawl. Oversized 2 car garage. Private 2 acre lot with fenced back yard. Well maintained and improved, this home is not to be missed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert