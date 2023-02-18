A sense of peaceful privacy greets you as you take in the extraordinary views of the Rivanna River Reservoir, from this inviting home's many large, south-facing windows. Delightful vignettes abound, from the sweeping open concept, light-filled entertaining spaces, to the luxurious primary suite. No expense was spared on high-end finishes and uniquely exquisite details, including reclaimed, antique post-and-beams, a hand blown chandelier, antique white oak flooring, and a hand-made vessel sink. The flexible floor plan, offers expansive storage options and an endless list of special features. A sophisticated elevator provides accessibility to all. This idyllic setting is only minutes from downtown Charlottesville, nearby dining, shopping and theaters; yet it is surrounded by nature and quiet seclusion. With every lifestyle in mind, this rare gem was designed by architect Alison Smith and custom built by Alterra Construction Management. Whether you watch the UVA crew row by every morning, witness a hot air balloon touch down on the river, or enjoy the Rivanna’s many wonders via kayak, you will find this to be the tranquil sanctuary of your dreams.