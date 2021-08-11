4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $1,825,000

This custom built, exquisite home with breathtaking views of the Rivanna Reservoir, offers the perfect balance between the grand, open floor plan in the center of the home, and quiet, private spaces, of the sunroom, loft and family room. The abundance of windows brings nature in to every space, whether it be views of the garden, the reservoir, the magnificent stone formations or the woods lining the property. The primary suite on the first floor opens to a lovely covered deck, perfect for morning coffee or tea. The primary bath promises a daily spa like experience, complete with an outdoor shower when you return from kayaking on the reservoir. The enchanted cottage facade and the grandeur of the back of the home demonstrate the seamless blending of two styles of architecture. Arts & Crafts and Post & Beam. The videos and pictures provided give a glimpse of what you will fully experience when you visit the property. Elegance, relaxation and comfort abound only 10 minutes to Charlottesville or the airport.