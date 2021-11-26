Hickory Hill is a stunning contemporary home on 4.93 acres with over 300 feet of frontage on the Rivanna Reservoir. With over 6400 finished square feet on three levels, open airy spaces and incredible views this home is a must-see! This is a rare opportunity to own an architect designed, custom home on an amazing lot on a quiet cul de sac in an amazing, private, yet convenient location! Sunken great room with soaring ceilings, stone fireplace, built in bar and two stories of windows is a statement room as you enter the home. Oversized kitchen with dining area is great for entertainers, and striking home office with grass cloth wallpaper and built in cabinets is great for working from home. First floor owners suite with private bathroom features a garden oasis soaking tub with amazing views. Upstairs three additional large bedrooms and two full bathrooms share a loft space. The walk-out basement with rec room features a third fireplace, bar, built ins and a pool table. Additional 1300 square feet of storage space in the basement. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive deck and lower deck overlooking the reservoir.
4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $1,200,000
