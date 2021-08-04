4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $1,095,000

Set on over 2 beautifully landscaped acres in Claymont’s neighborhood, this distinctive, custom built “mediterranean style” home has been developed and maintained to perfection. Opening the main mahogany doors to this on point formal & informal floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. In addition to the beautiful Blue Ridge Views from both the living room blue stone patio and kitchen patio the main entrance open to a covered patio and a beautiful private court yard. The oversized dual garage opens to a great mudroom and laundry room that leads to the stunning kitchen. 2nd floor offers a grand owner suite additional, on-suite bedroom, access horse shoe shaped balcony that leads to the separate entertainment room offering a wide variety of use such as second home office or home schooling space. There is a full, unfinished Walk-out basement for future expansion with endless options such as guest suite, gym, wine cellar.