4 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $1,060,000

Stunning NEW construction by a small, local design/build firm focusing on efficient, functional homes built to the highest quality standards and materials. Situated on nearly 2.5 acres within 10 minutes of Trader Joes and Whole Foods, Ivy Creek Natural Area, and Hollymead Towncenter in a small neighborhood of just 5 custom homes, Olivia Ct affords a sense of solitude and space without feeling remote. So many special features, including custom built-in cabinetry, tiled backsplash with floating shelves in kitchen, thoughtfully selected lighting, convenient mudroom with ample storage, dedicated laundry room with utility sink and counter/cabinetry, Trex decking on front and back porches, cable railings, and a modern architectural stair screen. Versatile floorplan allows for primary en-suite bedrooms on the first and second floors. Sliding doors from the dining room open to the private rear porch overlooking a large rear yard bordered by peaceful woods and natural creek beyond - enough for play, garden space, and outdoor exploring. The full, walk out basement offers a 4th full bath, office, and rec room space and plenty of room for storage needs.